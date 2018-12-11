Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,151 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,070,000 after buying an additional 2,132,543 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,580,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,291,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 856,398 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,201,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,485,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 482,076 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. equinet reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/deutsche-bank-ag-db-shares-bought-by-capital-international-sarl.html.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.