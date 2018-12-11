Deutsche Bank AG Has $155.63 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.05% of Zendesk worth $155,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 579,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $22,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,298 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,529,044 shares in the company, valued at $80,809,975.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,803.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,500. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

