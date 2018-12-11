Deutsche Bank AG Has $169.27 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of Ameriprise Financial worth $169,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,575,000 after purchasing an additional 342,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,099,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,523,000 after purchasing an additional 263,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,861,000 after purchasing an additional 825,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

