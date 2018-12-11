Deutsche Bank AG Sells 531,203 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.21% of NiSource worth $200,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,869,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,581,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,766,000 after purchasing an additional 913,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in NiSource by 26.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 930,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,078,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NI stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

