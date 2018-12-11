Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 255 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 255 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 245 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 230 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 215 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 255.05.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.