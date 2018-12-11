Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

GLNCY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 323,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,882. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.