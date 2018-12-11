Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,043. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 168.5% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

