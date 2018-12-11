DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.25, for a total value of $439,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,586,385 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -212.84 and a beta of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

