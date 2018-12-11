Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

