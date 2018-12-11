Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $171,749.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

