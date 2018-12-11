Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 324,072 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Worldpay worth $102,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 49.6% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 411.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 133.0% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Worldpay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 55,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

In related news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $7,557,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Worldpay Inc has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Worldpay’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

