Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 53,890 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of National Retail Properties worth $105,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NNN opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $182,932.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,884.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $974,869. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

