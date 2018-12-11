Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1,167.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Diodes worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,486 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $604,141.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,213,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $176,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

