Discover Financial Services (DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.14. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 132.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 308,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,190. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

