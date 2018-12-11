Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 255,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,189,000 after acquiring an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 439,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $46,997.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $5,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $217,279.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,031 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,185. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

