Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 107,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 571.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,792 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

