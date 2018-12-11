Distil (DIS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON:DIS opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Distil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.78 ($0.05).

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

