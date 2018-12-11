Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) versus Sharps Compliance (SMED) Critical Analysis

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Royalty and Sharps Compliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Compliance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharps Compliance has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Sharps Compliance does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Sharps Compliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 14.00 $8.91 million N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $40.14 million 1.25 -$670,000.00 ($0.04) -78.00

Diversified Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharps Compliance.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 47.44% 6.26% 3.94% Sharps Compliance -1.66% -2.66% -1.98%

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Sharps Compliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

