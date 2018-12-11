Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.23, a quick ratio of 56.53 and a current ratio of 56.60. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.55 and a one year high of C$3.74.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

