Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 293,109 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Kirkland’s accounts for approximately 3.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kirkland’s worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 147,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of KIRK opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/divisar-capital-management-llc-acquires-293109-shares-of-kirklands-inc-kirk.html.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.