Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 94,392 Shares of Calix Inc (CALX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,392 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises approximately 8.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Calix worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Voce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 139,250 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $116,871. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Calix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

