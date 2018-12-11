DLH (DLHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

