Dmc Global (BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Dmc Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of BOOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,645. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of 217.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 257,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

