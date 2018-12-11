Domo (DOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,239,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after buying an additional 272,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $37,335,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 235.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,341,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 941,918 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $20,586,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 296,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

