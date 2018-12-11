Domtar (UFS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial set a $48.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. Domtar has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $8,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after buying an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Domtar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 83.3% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.