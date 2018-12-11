DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,919.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $353,393.00 and approximately $69,919.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, BCEX and UEX. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.02640241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00142098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00170796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.09610183 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029732 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,967,999,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,467,598 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

