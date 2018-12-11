DSW (DSW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DSW (NYSE:DSW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. DSW updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

NYSE:DSW opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. DSW has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DSW by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DSW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DSW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DSW by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in DSW during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DSW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

