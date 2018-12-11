DSW Inc. (DSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DSW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. DSW reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DSW will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DSW.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

DSW stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 510,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,093. DSW has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

