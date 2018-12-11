Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Partnerships with big players and acquisitions have acted as key growth catalysts. Moreover, D&B has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, the company operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for business – information services companies like D&B.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

DNB opened at $143.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.51 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,279,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 887,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after buying an additional 203,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 655,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,362,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after buying an additional 142,975 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

