Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 31892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dundee (DC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.08” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/dundee-dc-a-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-08.html.

About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corp is a Canada-based independent holding company. The Company’s segments are Corporate and Other Portfolio Holdings, which includes investments in public and private equity and debt securities; Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc, which is a portfolio manager across Canada; Dundee Securities Ltd, which is an investment dealer; Dundee Energy Limited, which has operations in southern Ontario; United Hydrocarbon International Corp., which is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities; Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc, which develops precious and base metals extraction processes; Eurogas International Inc, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration; Blue Goose Capital Corp., which operates in organic and natural protein production markets; AgriMarine Holdings Inc, which focuses on fish farming and sustainable aquaculture technologies, and Dundee 360 Real Estate Corporation, which develops and manages hotel, resort and real estate projects.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.