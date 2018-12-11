DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

KTF stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

