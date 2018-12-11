Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.83 Million

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $719.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.50 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $655.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price target on Dycom Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,438. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

