Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1,054.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $113,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,355 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

