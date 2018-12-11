Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,967 Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,292,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 199,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,811,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,157,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $28.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

