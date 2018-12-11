Earnest Partners LLC Has $141.88 Million Stake in GATX Co. (GATX)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,638,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $141,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GATX by 29.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GATX by 233.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GATX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GATX by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. GATX had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $234,483.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Earnest Partners LLC Has $141.88 Million Stake in GATX Co. (GATX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/earnest-partners-llc-has-141-88-million-stake-in-gatx-co-gatx.html.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.