Earnest Partners LLC Sells 120,996 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,996 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $113,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,812,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,348 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

