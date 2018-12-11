Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 145.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.