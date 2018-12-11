Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (EIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

About Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

