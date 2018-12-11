Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Position in Aecom (ACM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 264,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after acquiring an additional 375,863 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE ACM opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

