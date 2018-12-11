Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,720,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,545,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,213,000 after purchasing an additional 987,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,535,000 after purchasing an additional 702,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays set a $67.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

