Eaton Vance Management Has $591,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,886 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 22.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 73.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 31.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 233,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $95.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other Carter’s news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

