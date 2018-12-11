Echo Energy (ECHO) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) were down 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.19 ($0.08). Approximately 7,345,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).
Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.
