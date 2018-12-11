Edgeless Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $51,973.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00001946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, ABCC and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.02597891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00143163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00171070 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.42 or 0.09756317 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,818,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidex, ABCC, Livecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.