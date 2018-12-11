Edison International (EIX) Position Decreased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 696.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

EIX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/edison-international-eix-position-decreased-by-zimmer-partners-lp.html.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.