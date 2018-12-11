Emcor Group Inc (EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 386,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,568,000 after purchasing an additional 247,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 556,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 222,806 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.