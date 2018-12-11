Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. Energy Focus reported sales of $4.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.45 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energy Focus.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFOI. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Focus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.17.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.