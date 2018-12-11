Enerplus Corp (ERF) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 931.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 181.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 425,807 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $24,701,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 19.7% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

