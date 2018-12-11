EnerSys (ENS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.16% of EnerSys worth $409,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

