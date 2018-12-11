Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $755,938.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00007022 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, Hotbit and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.01871220 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000333 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001916 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00001270 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Liqui, HitBTC, ABCC, Huobi, GOPAX, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

