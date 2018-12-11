Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,479,373 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $2,131,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

